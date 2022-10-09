During a fundraising event held at the Littlehampton RNLI boathouse on Fisherman’s Quay the volunteer crews had to leave their fish and chips and launch the lifeboat on a shout as the captivated crowd looked on.

Littlehampton RNLI’s fundraising team held a fish supper event at the lifeboat station on the evening of Friday 7 October. Supporters of the RNLI were able to purchase a meal and enjoy the environs of the boathouse whilst the charity’s volunteer crews were available to describe the lifeboats, their roles and how the RNLI saves lives at sea. As the crews tucked in to their chips a request to launch was received from HM Coastguard to assist a potential person in the water.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RNLI team swiftly went in to action; the shore crew donning their safety kit and the boat crews their dry-suits, boots and helmets. They were clapped and cheered by the crowd as they left the crew room and raced to the lifeboat, launching from the slipway in the station’s B-Class inshore lifeboat Renee Sherman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heading swiftly out of the harbour they encountered a strong sea swell with windy conditions. Whilst on transit they received word that they were no longer required to assist and were stood down, enabling them to return to Littlehampton.

Nick White, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Littlehampton lifeboat station and Deputy Launch Authority for this launch, said:

‘We were delighted to welcome so many members of the public to our station allowing us to showcase the work our charity’s volunteers do. Our crews are available 24/7 and this evening’s shout gave onlookers a perfect example of how we perform an emergency launch. Thankfully, all was well and our crew were stood down. The Littlehampton RNLI fundraising branch are an integral part of the station as without the financial support they bring to the organisation through the shop and events such as the fish supper evening the RNLI simply would not exist. The dedicated time and energy of our volunteers and the generosity of members of the public helps us to save lives at sea – we thank everyone for their support.’