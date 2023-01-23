Monday, January 23, 2023
Lloydspharmacy announces It Will Close All Sainsbury’s Branches
LloydsPharmacy announces it will close all Sainsbury’s branches

Lloydspharmacy today (January 19) announced that it intends to withdraw operations from all Sainsbury’s in-store pharmacies it acquired in 2015.  

The branches in 237 supermarkets, will be phased out over several months.

Kevin Birch, chief executive officer of LloydsPharmacy, said: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.

“We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them that we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months.

“I am very grateful to all our colleagues for their dedication to our patients, customers and communities.”

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said: “LloydsPharmacy is withdrawing pharmacy services from our stores over the coming months.

“We will work with them to ensure customers are clear on how they can access an alternative pharmacy provision to meet their needs.”

