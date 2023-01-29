Man arrested after a serious collision in Whatlington

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving a Range Rover and a white Ford Fiesta car-derived van on the A21 in Whatlington at around 5.18am on Tuesday 24 January.

A 53-year-old man from Hastings was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

A Sussex police spokesperson said “Following enquiries, a 42-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on unconditional bail until 24 April.”

Police are asking anyone who saw the collision or has any dashcam footage or information is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Louisiana.