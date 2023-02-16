Man Arrested After Trading Standards Find Suspected Stolen Goods In Brighton Off-Licence - Uknip

On Tuesday (14th February) a man, 45, was arrested after Trading Standards uncovered items they believe to be stolen during an inspection.

Officers were seen carrying out a large number of goods in including evidence bags marked Hot chocolate powder. They were also seen handling Cadbury’s Mini Eggs.

Man Arrested After Trading Standards Find Suspected Stolen Goods In Brighton Off-Licence 1

This morning a Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to support Trading Standards at a shop in St James’s Street in Brighton at around 1.15pm on Tuesday (14 February).

A 45-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and remains in custody at this time.”

Police were seen still at the premises at 7:30pm.

Man Arrested After Trading Standards Find Suspected Stolen Goods In Brighton Off-Licence 2

A council spokesperson commented on the inspection saying: “During an inspection carried out at Family Shopper, 20 St James’ Street, our Trading Standards team found a large number of items that they suspected of being stolen.

“The team called the police and handed the scene over to them.

The man remains in custody at this time.