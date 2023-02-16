Man Arrested After Trading Standards Find Suspected Stolen Goods In Brighton Off-Licence - Uknip

On Tuesday (14th February) a man, 45, was arrested after Trading Standards uncovered items they believe to be stolen during an inspection.
Officers were seen carrying out a large number of goods in including evidence bags marked Hot chocolate powder. They were also seen handling Cadbury’s Mini Eggs.
This morning a Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to support Trading Standards at a shop in St James’s Street in Brighton at around 1.15pm on Tuesday (14 February).
A 45-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and remains in custody at this time.”
Police were seen still at the premises at 7:30pm.
A council spokesperson commented on the inspection saying: “During an inspection carried out at Family Shopper, 20 St James’ Street, our Trading Standards team found a large number of items that they suspected of being stolen.
“The team called the police and handed the scene over to them.
