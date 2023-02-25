Man charged after women raped on Hastings Beach

Detectives investigating a rape on Hastings seafront are appealing for witnesses.

In the early hours of Sunday 12 February, police received a report of a 24-year-old woman being raped on an area of the beach between Hastings Pier and the junction with Robertson Street, around 3.50am to 4.20am.

The victim and suspect both arrived on the seafront from the direction of Robertson Street. The suspect was wearing a dark jacket over a light-coloured hooded jumper, dark bottoms and trainers.

Specialist officers are supporting the victim as the investigation progresses.

Matthew Taylor, 30, a groundsman from Hastings, was arrested on 13 February and subsequently charged with two counts of rape.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 15 February and has been remanded in custody to next appear on 15 March.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Adelphi. Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.