Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian in North Street, Brighton, shortly before 1am on Saturday, October 8.

The road was closed for recovery and investigation work and re-opened at 5.35am.

Credit @dmoonuk

The injured man was taken to hospital via ambulance, but sadly later died from his injuries.

Officers are investigating and witnesses or anyone with either CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time is asked to report it by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Longdown.