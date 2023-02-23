Man jailed for rape and sexual assault of vulnerable woman in Hove

A Hove man who took advantage of a vulnerable woman he met in a bar has been jailed for rape.

On the night of 30 September, 2018, Angelo Giovino, 50, of Holland Road in Hove, met his victim – a woman in her 20s – in a bar in Hove.

He took her to an address to which he had access and, once inside, Giovino sexually assaulted and raped her.

Police received a report from the victim the following morning, and the next day Antonio Giovino was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault.

His victim was supported by specialist Sexual Offences Investigation Team (SOIT) officers, who act as a single point of contact for victims of sexual offences, supporting them from when an offence is reported through to conviction.

Giovino was subsequently charged with rape and sexual assault. At Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, 14 February, he was found guilty of rape and one count of sexual assault.

On Friday (17 February), Giovino was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for rape and three years for sexual assault, to run concurrently.

Detective Constable Steve Bevis said: “Angelo Giovino’s victim has shown incredible strength and bravery to support this investigation, through delays caused by the Covid pandemic and a variety of reasons beyond anyone’s control.

“Without her, a dangerous individual would still be walking the streets. On behalf of myself and the Safeguarding Investigations Unit (SIU), I would like to say thank you.

“This sentence should serve as a warning to anybody looking to take advantage of vulnerable women. Our officers have the tenacity and expertise to find you and bring you to justice.”