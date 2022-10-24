A Bognor Regis man who committed a series of robberies in the town has been jailed.

Michael Richard Jones, 28, of Belmont Street, was sentenced to a total of four years’ imprisonment for the offences at three separate businesses earlier this year.

The incidents took place at the Premier Store in Gordon Avenue on 26 June; at Grande Wines in Felpham Road on 8 July; and at the Post Office in Summerley Lane on 12 July.

Following enquiries including witness statements and CCTV trawls, Jones was arrested on 15 August and remanded in custody, charged with three counts of robbery.

He pleaded guilty to all three offences and was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on 11 October.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Louise Clark, said: “On each occasion, Jones entered the store armed with a knife and demanded cash from the tills, which he took before making off on foot.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt. But nevertheless, these employees were put in fear of violence at their place of work, where they should feel safe to go about their daily business.

“I’d like to commend the bravery of the victims involved, and express my gratitude to everyone who has assisted in our investigation to bring Jones to justice. In particular, I’d like to thank the Post Office and St Mary’s Centre in Felpham for providing CCTV which proved vital in identifying the man responsible for these deplorable crimes.”