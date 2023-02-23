Man jailed for using weighted dog chain to smash up a council-owned building

A man has been jailed after causing more than £18,000 worth of damage to a council-owned building.

Gavin Collett used a heavy weighted dog chain to smash eight windows at Portland House in Richmond Road, Worthing, in the early hours of 11 February 2022.

He then threw bricks or stones to smash a further three windows and a glass door at the premises on the evening of 17 February 2022.

The 39-year-old, of no fixed address, had been housed at the temporary accommodation at the time the offences were committed.

He was identified through CCTV footage and arrested by officers, and charged with two counts of criminal damage.

In total, he caused £18,700 of damage to the building owned by Worthing Borough Council.

He pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced to 14 months’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on 7 February.