Man kicked and punched to the ground in a Horsham park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Horsham Park.

Officers responded to a report of a man on the ground being punched and kicked by a group of people, aged approximately between 15 to 18 years old, at about 4.55pm on Sunday October 16.

It is alleged that the victim was riding his bike when he was pushed off it by the group, who then assaulted him. He managed to get to his feet but was chased by the group and assaulted for a second time. Seeing the incident, members of the public came to his aid and the group made off from the scene in the direction of the Kaya in the Park restaurant.

The victim was found with numerous facial injuries, and he was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Enquiries are continuing and it is believed a witness may have filmed the incident on their mobile phone. Officers are particularly eager for this person to come forward.

Any relevant information or footage can be reported to police online, or via calling 101, quoting serial 902 of 16/10.