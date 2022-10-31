Media equipment stolen in Burglary on New Road Brighton

Detectives are investigating a burglary at a business premises in central Brighton.

A large amount of media equipment was stolen and extensive damage caused after entry was forced into the building in New Road.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area between the evening of Friday 28 October and the morning of Sunday 30 October, that may relate to this incident.

Police are also urging the public and other businesses to be vigilant, and report any attempts to sell or pass on the stolen equipment.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47220202727.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.