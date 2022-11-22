Armed gang force their way into Saltdean home in robbery attempt posing as delivery drivers

Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery at a property in Saltdean. At approximately 6pm on Saturday (November 19), a man rang the doorbell of a house on Brambletyne Avenue posing as a delivery driver. When the door was answered, this man, along with two other men, forced entry into the house.

One of the men, reportedly in possession of a firearm, demanded property from the homeowners. An occupant was then assaulted before the suspects left empty-handed in a vehicle, believed to be a light-coloured vehicle with roof bars.

The man in possession of a suspected firearm was described as white, around 5’10”, of muscular build, and in his late 20s to early 30s. He was wearing a sporty black hooded jumper with his hood up, dark trousers, black gloves, and dark sporty trainers.

The second suspect was black, around 6’2”, of average build, and in his 30s. He was wearing a black sporty hooded jumper with his hood up, a high-vis jacket, dark trousers, and sporty trainers.

The third suspect was white, wearing a light-coloured jacket.

Detective Inspector Daniel Dugan said: “We are aware that there were other vehicles driving in Brambletyne Avenue between 5.30pm to 6.30pm, so we are asking anyone who has any dash cam footage to please come forward… We would also like to stress that this is an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any threat to the wider public.”

Anyone with relevant footage or other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1006 of 19/11.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.