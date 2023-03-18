Saturday, March 18, 2023
Midhurst Fire Station Expresses Appreciation For Community Support During Angel Hotel Fire
Midhurst Fire Station has finally left the scene of a devastating incident involving the Angel Hotel located on North Street in Midhurst, West Sussex. The fire station had been at the scene for two long days and now the care of the scene has been handed over to Sussex Police as they prepare to move into the next phase.

The incident has garnered a lot of attention and the response from the local community has been remarkable. Midhurst Fire Station has taken the opportunity to express their appreciation to all the neighbouring services and partner agencies who supported them during the incident. They would also like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the enormous community support that was provided from the moment they arrived.

Midhurst Fire Station acknowledges that there are too many individuals to mention individually, but they all know who they are and express their gratitude to each and every one of them. The Fire Station also acknowledges the overwhelming number of kind messages of support and appreciation they have received.

Lastly, the thoughts of Midhurst Fire Station remain with all those who have been affected and suffered as a result of this devastating incident. They express their love, thanks, and support to all who have been affected by this incident.

