MISSING Police are urgently searching for missing boys Noah Crabtree and Bradley Hunt.

Noah, 13, and Bradley, 11, are believed to be travelling from Chichester to London via train.

Noah is described as white, 5’ 1” and of thin build, with ginger hair.

Bradley is vulnerable, and described as white, 5’ and of medium build, with brown hair and glasses.

They may be heading towards Chiswick, Acton Green Common or Turnham Green, or in the vicinity of any railway stations.

Anyone who sees them or knows where they are, is asked to call 999 quoting serial 1085 of 11/10 (Sussex Police) or 7890 of 11/10 (Metropolitan Police).