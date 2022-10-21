Police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged confrontation in Billingshurst.

The incident took place at about 3pm on Friday October 14, in Henshaw Way.

A teenage boy riding a moped was reportedly approached by a man in possession of a weapon.

Officers attended the scene, and a 41-year-old man was arrested.

He has been released, pending further enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with relevant footage from CCTV, doorbell cameras or dashcams are asked to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 965 of 14/10.