More motorists named after being convicted of drink-driving in Sussex

A delivery driver, a plumber, and a financial stock broker were among the latest motorists to be convicted of drink-driving in Sussex during a winter crackdown.

Last month Police officers in Sussex carried out enforcement patrols and checks as part of a national campaign called Operation Limit.

A total of 233 motorists were arrested, and in keeping with previous campaigns, those convicted and disqualified for their offences are being named to raise awareness and provide a deterrent to others from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

Roads Policing Unit Superintendent Rachel Glenton said: “Our officers are determined to catch offenders on our roads before they cause serious harm to themselves or other road users.

“We patrol the county’s roads 24/7, every day of the year, and these results show that while we can’t be everywhere, we could be anywhere.”

drink or drug-driving as part of Sussex Police’s annual crackdown.

Among those to appear in court was Camryn Rose, who was seen driving a white van into parked vehicles in Ellman Close in Crawley at 10pm on December 16.

The 21-year-old had consumed half a bottle of rum but still felt “fine to drive”, but later told officers he drove because he wanted to “clear his head”.

He was detained by members of he public who described him as “drunk as hell” and unable to stand. Officers found he was nearly five times the legal alcohol limit.

Rose, a delivery driver, of no fixed address, appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 9, charged with driving over the legal alcohol limit.

He tested positive for 162 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Rose admitted the charge, and was disqualified from driving for three years. He was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and to complete alcohol dependency treatment for six months. The court also ordered him to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) sessions and to pay £85 court costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

Sean Taylor also appeared before the same court after he had crashed on his way home from a Christmas party.

The 25-year-old was stopped on December 17 in Greenhurst Drive, East Grisntead, where he had crashed into trees. He claimed to have only had “one pint” of beer, but gave a roadside breath test of 103mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, then later failed to provide a sample of breath for analysis in custody.

Taylor, a plumber of Bowen Road, Tunbridge Wells, admitted failing to provide a specimen, and possession of a class A drug, namely cocaine.

He was disqualified for 17 months, and was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, with a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Also in court was Nigel Changambi, who was stopped in Wimblehurst Road, Crawley on December 18.

While being spoken to by officers he tried to drop and hide a wine bottle.

In custody he tested positive for 45mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Changambi, 25, a removals operative of Browning Close, Poundhill, Crawley, admitted driving over the alcohol limit, driving without valid insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 9 he admitted the charges and was disqualified for one year. He must also pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

Kym Debelle was stopped by police who had seen his vehicle being moved along a residential road in Chichester.

The 29-year-old tested positive for 81mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath at the roadside, but later failed to provide a sample in custody, stating: “I am playing a game.”

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 10, Debelle, a gardener of Hearn Close, Tangmere, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath. He was disqualified for three years and must complete 200 hours of unpaid work. The court also ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Lenny Kerkhove had left a pub in Southwick after being involved in an altercation and got behind the wheel.

He crashed into a building in Southwick Street, and gave a positive breath test for 52mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 10, Kerkhove, 29, a financial insurance broker of Corbyn Crescent, Shoreham, admitted driving over the alcohol limit.

He was disqualified for 14 months and must pay a £409 fine, £85 costs and a £164 surcharge.

Finally, Stephen Burden had gone out for three pints but still chose to get behind the wheel in Oving Road, Chichester before Christmas.

He tested positive for 97mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath at the roadside, but failed to provide a sample in custody.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 10, Burden, 30, a computer engineer of Ladysmith Road, Brighton, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath.

He was disqualified for 22 months and must pay a £952 fine, £85 costs and a £381 surcharge