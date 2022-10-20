EAST Sussex County Council’s new contract for highways and infrastructure services has been awarded to Balfour Beatty Living Places Ltd, council leaders have confirmed.

The contract, valued at £297 million, will run for an initial seven years from May 1, 2023, with an option to extend to a maximum of 14 years – worth up to £730 million.

Balfour Beatty Living Places will be responsible for maintaining the county’s highway network and infrastructure, including roads, pavements, drainage, streetlights, traffic lights and bridges. They will also provide winter gritting across the county and deliver highway improvement schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

During an extensive procurement process, bidders were asked to demonstrate how they would support the county council’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, ensure quality of work, provide value for money and how they can improve social wellbeing across the county.

Cllr Claire Dowling, the county council’s lead member for transport and environment said: “It is vital for our residents and our economy that our road network is well-maintained, and work carried out is of the right quality.

“This new contract has undergone extensive scrutiny to ensure it reflects the feedback we receive on our highways work and that it builds on the successes of the current contract and is fit for purpose for our residents and communities.

She added: “As well as demonstrating that this could be achieved, Balfour Beatty Living Places also showed how its activities would align with our ongoing efforts to reduce our carbon emissions and how its actions would benefit the communities of East Sussex through its social value plan, including training, apprenticeships and community projects and events.

“Balfour Beatty Living Places has a lot of experience with highways maintenance and major infrastructure projects, delivering services with a number of councils across the country and we look forward to working with them in East Sussex.”

Steve Helliwell, Managing Director of Balfour Beatty Living Places said: “This latest award builds on our longstanding expertise and commitment to providing best-in-class highways and infrastructure maintenance services across the UK.

“Our dedicated team of professionals will seek to introduce new technologies and innovative solutions wherever we can, helping us to create great places to work, live and play, whilst also leaving behind a lasting positive legacy for the communities in East Sussex.”