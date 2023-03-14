Newhaven Police Station Gets Second Life As Sustainable Affordable Housing - Uknip

Lewes District Council’s Leader, Councillor James MacCleary, recently visited the old police station site in Newhaven to check on the progress of its transformation into affordable homes. The development will consist of 15 two-bedroom and four one-bedroom apartments, as well as two three-bedroom houses. One ground floor flat has been designed specifically for wheelchair users, and 11 other flats will have increased accessibility features for those with disabilities.

Photo – Sussex News

The homes are 100% electric and have been designed with sustainability in mind, including high insulation specifications, a green living roof, and a large bicycle store to encourage sustainable travel. The properties will also benefit from a central location with easy access to public transport links and nearby shops. A parking permit system utilising nearby council-owned car parks will also be available for residents.

Councillor MacCleary spoke about the need to maintain momentum in Newhaven’s infrastructure projects, with the redevelopment of the old Co-op building into a new health and wellbeing hub, the transformation of the old UTC building, and the ongoing improvements to Dacre Road Car Park. He added that the council’s plans were finally coming together.

Councillor William Meyer, Cabinet Member for Housing, praised the transformation of the old police station into high-quality council homes, particularly considering the financial constraints faced by councils. He stated that the development would help to provide much-needed housing for residents of the district.