Ambulance staff and nurses to strike on same day

Nurses who are part members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) walked out Thursday in Sussex for the second day in a row over pay and working conditions.

Wednesday we reported from the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where a picket line was being

Thursday Sussex News was at DGH Hospital in Eastbourne

More strike action has been announced where Ambulance workers from the GMB will join nurses in taking strike action on 6 February in England and Wales in what will be the biggest NHS walkout in this dispute.

GMB national secretary Rachel Harrison said: “Ambulance workers are angry. Our message to the government is clear – talk pay now.”

Under trade union laws, both unions will have to provide emergency cover.