Nurses Strike: List of Sussex organisations with a mandate for strike action

Many of the biggest hospitals in England will see strike action by RCN members,

Staff in 131 NHS organisations across England, 12 in Wales, 23 in Scotland and 11 in Northern Ireland have voted for strike action.



Industrial action is expected to begin before the end of this year, with more detailed plans and timelines announced shortly.

Here is a complete this of those organisations with a mandate to take strike action in Sussex.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust

South East Coast Ambulance Service

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

RCN General Secretary & Chief Executive Pat Cullen said: “I want to thank every member who took part in, or supported, this ballot. You can be very proud. The results are strong and clear.



“This is a defining moment in our history, and our fight will continue through strike action and beyond for as long as it takes to win justice for the nursing profession and our patients.



“Anger has become action – our members are saying enough is enough. The voice of nursing in the UK is strong and I will make sure it is heard. Our members will no longer tolerate a financial knife-edge at home and a raw deal at work.



“Ministers must look in the mirror and ask how long they will put nursing staff through this. While we plan our strike action, next week’s budget is the UK government’s opportunity to signal a new direction with serious investment. Across the country, politicians have the power to stop this now and at any point.



“This action will be as much for patients as it is for nurses. Standards are falling too low and we have strong public backing for our campaign to raise them. This winter, we are asking the public to show nursing staff you are with us.”

The postal ballot took place between 6 October and 2 November and was called following NHS Agenda for Change pay announcements earlier this year, which left experienced nurses 20% worse off in real terms compared to a decade ago.