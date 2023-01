Part of the A21 in East Sussex has been closed due to a landslide.

The road reminds closed in both directions between the A2100 (near Battle) and the A28 (near Hastings).

Photo – National Highways: South-East

Highways southeast has said “We are hoping to install two-way traffic lights later this afternoon to enable the road to re-open.

Sussex police and East Sussex Fire service are on the scene assisting with the road closure.