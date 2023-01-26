Police appeal after boy, 14, assaulted in park

Sussex police are appealing for witnesses after two incidents involving a teenage boy being confronted by other teenagers in Southwick.

The 14-year-old boy has reported being approached and assaulted at the park in Southwick Green at about 4.30pm on January 9.

Then he was then approached again in Southwick Street, just south of the Manor Hall roundabout, at 4.30pm on January 10.

A Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for people who were in those areas at the time to come forward, and have asked any witnesses to report it to officers. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote reference 977 of 11/01.”