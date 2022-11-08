Police appeal for information after a 71 year old woman died in a collision at Woodmancote

Officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision at Woodmancote.

The collision involving a lorry and a car happened at about 4pm on Sunday, November 6, in Brighton Road, the A281.

Tragically, a 71-year-old woman from Henfield was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

Police are investigating the collision, and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage in the area to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, by calling 101, or by emailing: collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quote Operation Waltham.