Andrew Thomas Wanted By Police “should Not Be Approached”
Police in Surrey are appealing for the public’s help to find a wanted man from Horley.

Andrew Thomas, 45, is wanted for breach of court bail.

He is described as white, with short grey hair, a beard and blue green eyes and has links to the Reigate and Crawley areas.

Thomas is said to be violent and should not be approached. Any sightings of him should be reported to us straightaway on 101 quoting PR/45230007454 via:

  • Webchat using the chat button on the right hand side of the page
  • Our online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

