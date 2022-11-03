Police have charged a man with robbery and multiple assaults in Shoreham

Police have charged a man with robbery and multiple assaults after an incident at a shop in Ferry Road, Shoreham, on Monday (October 31).

Samuel Brown, 31, of Stoney Lane in Shoreham, has been charged with robbery, one count of assault by beating and one count of common assault and remanded in custody.

Officers were called to a shop in Ferry Road at around 6.40pm on Monday after multiple suspects were reported to have entered and assaulted the shop owner.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

Brown was arrested following a search of the area and some items were seized and returned to the shop.

Investigations are ongoing and anybody who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could help, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting 1211 of 31/10.