Police Investigate Violent Bike Theft in Bognor Regis

Police are urging individuals with information to come forward as they investigate a bike theft and assault incident in Bognor Regis. The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 3, around 11:30 pm, when a 22-year-old man was cycling home through Hotham Park and was approached by another male.

According to the victim’s report, he was assaulted and forcibly removed from his bike by the suspect, who then proceeded to make threats to kill him. Subsequently, the suspect fled the scene riding away on the victim’s dark blue mountain bike, which is distinguishable by white writing on the frame.

The suspect is described as a slim, white male standing approximately 6 feet tall, with dark hair and a fringe partially covering his right eyebrow. He was dressed in a black jacket, a dark top, white jogging bottoms, and dark trainers.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the robbery, observed any suspicious behavior in the vicinity during that time, or might have come across the stolen bike. Any information or leads can be reported online or by contacting the police at 101, quoting serial 1604 of 03/05. Additionally, individuals can choose to provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

