Police investigating a burglary in Hailsham are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Two outbuildings on Arlington Road West were broken into between 10pm and 11pm on Monday (October 17). Damage was caused to both buildings but thankfully, nothing was taken from inside.

Officers investigating the burglary are keen to speak to any witnesses, including anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage from the vicinity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1371 of 17/10.