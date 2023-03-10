Friday, March 10, 2023
Friday, March 10, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

NewsNon Sussex NewsSussex Crime WatchSussex NewsTop PostWEST SUSSEX

Police make arrests following series of commercial thefts in South East

written by
Police Make Arrests Following Series Of Commercial Thefts In South East

In a series of thefts across the South East, a vehicle has been linked to several reports where the occupants have been entering commercial premises to steal cooking oil.

However, their luck ran out yesterday (Thursday 9th of March) when the vehicle was spotted by the Kent Road Police Unit. Upon searching the vehicle, large containers of cooking oil were found, leading to the immediate arrest of two individuals.

You may also like

Teenage boy fights off attempted robbery on Horley...

27 arrests made as Sussex Police cracks down...

Two cars destroyed in suspected arson attack at...

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage of...

City Council Fined £66k After School Caretaker Dies...

City Council Fined £100k After School Caretaker Dies...

City Council Fined £100k After School Caretaker Dies...

Oldest English Elm tree saved from incineration turned...

Oldest English Elm tree saved from incineration turned...

Newhaven Coastguard Team Assists Ambulance in Casualty Evacuation...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More