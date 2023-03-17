Saturday, March 18, 2023
Police Partnership Leads To Successful Prosecution Of Drug Dealer In Eastbourne
Police Partnership Leads to Successful Prosecution of Drug Dealer in Eastbourne

A 19-year-old drug dealer from Eastbourne has been sentenced to two years and two months in prison for his role in dealing Class A and Class B drugs in the area. Jay Farley had been operating in the town between June 2022 and February 2023, sending bulk advertising messages on mobile phones and arranging deals with customers.

On February 8, Farley was arrested by police from a plainclothes patrol on Susans Road. The arrest came as part of a joint investigation under Operation Orochi and Operation Centurion, which aimed to disrupt “county lines” drug dealing in Sussex. Officers from Sussex Police, Surrey Police, and the Metropolitan Police all worked together as part of the investigation.

Evidence gathered by the investigation showed that Farley had agreed to supply both cannabis and cocaine. After an investigation by Eastbourne CID, he was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

On March 10, Farley appeared at Lewes Crown Court, where he admitted to the charges against him. He was subsequently sentenced to two years and two months in prison.

Chief Inspector Di Lewis commented on the case, saying: “Farley came to the attention of the police because of bulk advertising messages. A search at his home address later found mobile phones he had used, linked to drug dealing. This case demonstrates how we have worked in partnership with the Metropolitan Police in order to tackle county lines drug dealing. It also shows determination to catch offenders and disrupt the supply of drugs in Eastbourne, which cause so much harm in our communities.”

