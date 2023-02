Sussex Rural Police out of Eastbourne, bleated on social media yesterday after, officers were not “sheepish” when they flagged down to help with rounding up several sheep that had escaped from a nearby farmers field.

In a post from Eastbourne Police they said: “The officers took these baaaaa-d sheep back home and made sure they were safe and secure.”

We at Sussex News are delighted to see the wooly offenders were not transported to the station… no-one likes a rammed custody suite.