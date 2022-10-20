Police are searching for Wesley Toms, who is wanted for arrest after absconding from Ford Open Prison.

Toms, 43, absconded from the West Sussex prison during the night of Tuesday, August 2.

He is serving a sentence for fraud, burglary and travel on a railway without payment.

Toms is described as a white man, of an average build, with dark coloured hair that has been cut short. He has blue eyes and may have a thin goatee and moustache.

He is also known to have links to the Avon and Somerset area, specifically Southmead and Bristol.

If you see him or have any information that could lead to his arrest, contact police via 999, quoting serial 201 of 08/02.