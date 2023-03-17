Police seek witnesses and footage after fatal collision

Police are appealing for information and any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage following a fatal collision that occurred on Thursday, March 2 at around 12pm. The incident involved a single vehicle, a blue Fiat 500, which collided with a fence on Jane Murray Way.

Sadly, the passenger of the car, an 80-year-old local man, passed away as a result of the collision. His next of kin have been informed of the tragedy. Sussex police have launched an investigation into the incident and are urging members of the public to come forward with any information they may have.

Police are specifically calling for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV recordings that may be of assistance to the investigation to contact them as soon as possible. Those with relevant information can email it to collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quote Operation Bellflower.