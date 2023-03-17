Saturday, March 18, 2023
Saturday, March 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Seek Witnesses And Footage After Fatal Collision
Home News Police seek witnesses and footage after fatal collision

Police seek witnesses and footage after fatal collision

by

Police are appealing for information and any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage following a fatal collision that occurred on Thursday, March 2 at around 12pm. The incident involved a single vehicle, a blue Fiat 500, which collided with a fence on Jane Murray Way.

Sadly, the passenger of the car, an 80-year-old local man, passed away as a result of the collision. His next of kin have been informed of the tragedy. Sussex police have launched an investigation into the incident and are urging members of the public to come forward with any information they may have.

Police are specifically calling for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV recordings that may be of assistance to the investigation to contact them as soon as possible. Those with relevant information can email it to collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quote Operation Bellflower.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Husband admits to killing wife in Shoreham

Underground Electrical Fire Causes Car Park Closure in Burgess Hill

Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust Seeks Funding for Accessible Toilets

Police Partnership Leads to Successful Prosecution of Drug Dealer in Eastbourne

A Screen Fit for a King: Brighton to Showcase Coronation on Big...

UPDATED: Three Injured in A21 Collision; 16-Year-Old Arrested on Suspicion of Multiple...

Passport Office Strike: Over 1,000 PCS Members Set to Walk Out for...

Transforming Emergency Care: Royal Sussex County Hospital Brighton Plans for £48m Upgrade

Emergency services respond to incident on West St, Brighton – Road blocked

Suspect sought in connection with Horsham purse theft at Sainsbury’s

Suspect sought in connection with Horsham purse theft at Sainsbury’s

Update: Massive Fire Breaks out in Midhurst Hotel: Over 30 People Evacuated...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More