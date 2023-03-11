Saturday, March 11, 2023
Saturday, March 11, 2023

Police Seek Witnesses Following £5,000 Damage to Liphook Golf Club Course

written by
Chichester Police are appealing for witnesses after anti-social driving caused £5,000 worth of damage at Liphook Golf Club course near Chichester. The incident occurred on Saturday, January 28th at approximately 10 pm.

According to witnesses, a dark coloured 4×4 vehicle with four people inside was seen being driven in circles around the golf course, causing significant damage to the turf. The incident has resulted in considerable damage, and the cost of the repairs is estimated to be £5,000.

The police are now urging anyone who may have seen the incident or has any information to come forward. If you have any information about the incident or any similar issues, you are asked to report it online or call the police on 101, quoting serial 1388 of 05/02.

