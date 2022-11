Today the map is showing 17 pollution warnings in place across the Sussex Coast.

The sewage map, run by campaigners from Surfers Against Sewage, shows a number of active warnings are in place across Sussex, meaning that water quality has been reduced.

According to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs website, Pollution Risks Warnings can be put in place in bathing waters when water quality is “temporarily reduced” for no more than 72 hours.