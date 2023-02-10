Prime Drink and Elf Bar burglar caught in Battle

A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary in Battle.

On Tuesday (7 February), officers received a report of a burglary at a business in Old Ladies Court, near Battle High Street.

Vapes, Prime drinks, and Mary’s Elf Bar E-cigarettes thought to be worth £600 were stolen during the break-in, which happened at just before 9pm on Sunday (5 February).

Following enquiries, a 34-year-old man from Battle has been arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Inspector Olivia Carroll, of Hastings and Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are well aware of the serious emotional and financial impact business crime has on our communities, and we are committed to catching those responsible for thefts and burglaries at our local businesses.

“Our investigation into this burglary was launched as soon as the report was received and, with the support of the victims, we’ve been able to complete numerous enquiries that have resulted in this arrest being made.

“I would like to reassure business owners and staff, as well as the wider community, that we will take positive and robust action in response to crimes of this nature.

“We also continue to work with partner agencies to minimise the opportunities that offenders have to commit crimes.”