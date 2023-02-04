Prolific shoplifter has been caught and convicted just days after he went on a crime spree in Worthing

A prolific shoplifter has been caught and convicted just days after he went on a £1,000 crime spree in Worthing.

Jordan Thomson was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment after he stole items totalling £969.

He stole batteries from Wilko in the Guildbourne Centre on 2 January; meat from Co-Op in South Street on 8 January and 9 January; meat and a smoothie from Tesco Express in Rectory Road on 9 January; and laundry detergent from Wilko on 16 January.

On each occasion, he was identified by staff who reported it to police.

The 30-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with five counts of theft, which he pleaded guilty to.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 24 January, he was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment.

PC Jamie Sanderson, of the Adur, Worthing and Horsham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Thomson is well known for his previous history of shoplifting in the area; this enabled staff at the various stores to quickly identify him and report the incidents to us. We were then able to build a comprehensive file of evidence to present to court, with the support of the Crown Prosecution Service, having charged him with the five offences and remanded him in custody prior to his court hearing.

“I would encourage businesses – or any member of the public who witnesses a crime – to continue to report it to us. The more information we can gather, the better chance we have of securing a conviction and removing prolific shoplifters like Thomson from our communities.”