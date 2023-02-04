Saturday, February 4, 2023
Saturday, February 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Prolific Shoplifter Has Been Caught And Convicted Just Days After He Went On A Crime Spree In Worthing
Home News Prolific shoplifter has been caught and convicted just days after he went on a crime spree in Worthing

Prolific shoplifter has been caught and convicted just days after he went on a crime spree in Worthing

by

A prolific shoplifter has been caught and convicted just days after he went on a £1,000 crime spree in Worthing.

Jordan Thomson was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment after he stole items totalling £969.

He stole batteries from Wilko in the Guildbourne Centre on 2 January; meat from Co-Op in South Street on 8 January and 9 January; meat and a smoothie from Tesco Express in Rectory Road on 9 January; and laundry detergent from Wilko on 16 January.

On each occasion, he was identified by staff who reported it to police.

The 30-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with five counts of theft, which he pleaded guilty to.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 24 January, he was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment.

PC Jamie Sanderson, of the Adur, Worthing and Horsham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Thomson is well known for his previous history of shoplifting in the area; this enabled staff at the various stores to quickly identify him and report the incidents to us. We were then able to build a comprehensive file of evidence to present to court, with the support of the Crown Prosecution Service, having charged him with the five offences and remanded him in custody prior to his court hearing.

“I would encourage businesses – or any member of the public who witnesses a crime – to continue to report it to us. The more information we can gather, the better chance we have of securing a conviction and removing prolific shoplifters like Thomson from our communities.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

22-Year old man arrested in connection with a house fire in Bognor

Wanted man arrested after 17 months on the run from GBH with...

Waste clearance firm named ‘Lord of the Bins’ has been ordered to...

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault at a football...

Police appeal to find wanted man with links to Uckfield and Crawley

Police seize ten kilos of Drugs in Hastings

Charity launches UK’s first LGBT+ Rape and Sexual Abuse Helpline

Police impose dispersal order in Southwick following anti-social behaviour

Identity appeal after assult in Eastbounre on New Years Eve

Brighton main line reopened after earlier flooding

The Bluebell Railway Acquires Heritage Southern Region DEMU

Undercliff Walk temporarily closed after recent chalk fall

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More