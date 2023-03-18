Registered Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Prevention Order and Contacting Child

A registered sex offender from Worthing has been jailed for 31 months for breaching the conditions of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). Kevin Challen, 55, had been first convicted in March 2021 for possessing indecent images of children on his computer during an investigation by police. This resulted in a suspended prison sentence of 10 months, being placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and specific restrictions under the SHPO.

Despite the restrictions, Challen breached the order and befriended family friends, lying and deceiving them to get access to a 12-year-old child whom he started messaging. The child eventually told their parents of the unlawful contact with Challen, and Sussex Police arrested him again.

After a thorough investigation, Challen was charged with three counts of breaching his SHPO and failing to comply with the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register. He pleaded guilty to the offences and appeared at Lewes Crown Court on 15 March for sentencing, where he received a prison sentence of 31 months, and his SHPO was amended to run indefinitely.

Dawn Hosken, a crime investigator, praised the bravery of the child in coming forward and the witnesses for their support in the case. She stated that Challen, a convicted sex offender, is now in prison.