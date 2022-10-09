The UK’s most famous Christmas ice rink powered by renewable energy at Brighton’s Royal Pavilion is back from October 29 2022 to 08 January 2023. Tickets can be booked online from noon on 21st September 2022 at www.royalpavilionicerink.co.uk.

With its reputation for the most beautiful setting in the UK at the Royal pleasure palace in Brighton, and ice like glass, the rink has been welcoming visitors since 2010. It’s the UK’s only Christmas ice rink powered exclusively by renewable energy.

“It is vital that events like ours – which are all about having fun – ensure that this does not come at a cost to the environment” said Shella Parkin, MD of Laine Ltd, which puts on the rink every year. “We strongly believe that Christmas rinks like ours must choose renewable energy to meet their power needs”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royal Pavilion Ice Rink is beautifully lit at night for a truly magical Christmas skate, and located within Brighton’s bustling North Laine district, packed with independent shops perfect for Christmas shopping.

ADVERTISEMENT

The huge main rink offers plenty of space for more confident skaters and the separate beginners’ rink with penguin skate aids, provides a safe area for younger skaters to build their confidence. For those looking to just sit back and soak up the festive atmosphere, there’s no charge for spectating from the rink-side Bar & Kitchen or outdoor spectator areas.

Tickets cost from £12 for full price tickets (aged 12 and over), £9 for juniors (under 12) and the 45 minute skate times run from 10am to 10pm daily. The box office is open from 9.30am and visitors are strongly advised to book tickets in advance to be sure of their skating slot.