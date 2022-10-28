Selsey Lifeboat launched to assist a loan skipper of a small yacht

24 October 2022



Selsey Inshore lifeboat launched after Pan Pan urgency call from a small yacht.

The UK Coastguard requested the launch after receiving the call from the loan skipper of the yacht requesting assistance saying he was exhausted and making no headway.

The RNLI D class inshore lifeboat (ILB) launched at 2.20pm on Monday 24 October and headed to yacht which could be seen from the boathouse approximately 0.75 mile north east of the lifeboat station.



Arriving on scene at 2.23pm one of the ILB crew member was transferred to the vessel to assess the situation, first indications were that the skipper did not look well, the engine had stopped which the ILB crew member was able to start but made little difference to the vessel speed.



The weather on scene was wind westerly force 3-4 sea state moderate in good visibility.

After the initial assessment, the Helmsman of the ILB informed the Coastguard that the man was unwell and incapable of continuing the passage to Brighton alone and requested the Selsey all-weather lifeboat (ALB) be launched to take the yacht under tow.

The ALB launched at 2.51pm and rendezvoused with the ILB at 2.57pm. The skipper of the yacht declined to be taken ashore by the ILB but agreed to going aboard the ALB for the duration of the tow to Chichester Harbour.



Credit Selsey Lifeboat

A second ILB crew member was transferred to the yacht to assist in rigging the tow and transferring the skipper to the ALB.



At 3.15pm the tow was established, and the skipper was transferred to the ALB, the ILB crew member who initially went aboard the yacht stayed onboard for the tow which commenced at 3.20pm.



The ILB recovered one crew member from the yacht and was released at 3.30pm to return to station arriving back at 3.39pm. Chichester Harbour entrance was reached at 5.03pm and the yacht was safely berthed alongside in Sparkes Marina at 5.35pm with the assistance of Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team.



The ALB departed Sparkes Marina at 5.49pm for the return trip to Selsey but had just gotten outside the harbour entrance when the Coastguard called with another tasking request.



This was to a report of a small red rhib with two persons on board which had broken down shortly after leaving Itchenor, which is inside Chichester Harbour.



The position of the rhib was close to the Bosham Channel so the Coxswain requested Hayling Island D class be launched due to the possible shallow water.



The ALB was on scene with the rhib at 6.22pm and the two persons onboard confirmed that someone was coming to their assistance, this was passed to the Coastguard who were happy to stand the ALB down at 6.24pm



The ALB arrived back at station at 7.19pm and was recovered straight away.

The crews today were



ALB

Coxswain Dave Lamdin,

Mechanic Phil Pitham,

Craig Sergeant,

Kristina Staples,

Tom Davidson (trainee)

ILB:

Helmsman James Albrey,

Pip Skeet,

Ian Ford (trainee)

Shore crew

Head launcher Frank Corby

SLARS Driver Chris Bowling,

Richard Wiseman,

Mellisa Fletcher,

Mark Penny,

Richard Brady.