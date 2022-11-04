Selsey Lifeboat launched to assist Coastguards with reports of a person in the water at Bognor

1 November 2022

Selsey RNLI launch to person in the water at Bognor Regis

At 5.00pm on Tuesday 1 November the UK Coastguards requested the immediate launch of the Selsey all-weather lifeboat (ALB), after receiving reports of a person in the sea off Bognor Regis sea front.

The ALB launched at 5.10pm and made best speed to the area around the Pier.

As the ALB arrived on scene at 5.22pm, the Coastguards received a call from the Ambulance service that the person was out of the water.

The weather on scene was wind south westerly force 7-8 sea state rough in heavy rain.

Littlehampton and Selsey Coastguards Rescue Teams (CRT) were also tasked to the incident and the lifeboat was requested to stand by until the teams arrived to confirm the person was safe.

At 5.41pm the UK Coastguard released the Selsey ALB from the incident. The ALB arrived back at Selsey at 6.08pm and recovered straight away.

The crews today were

ALB

Rob Archibald (Coxswain),

Phil Pitham (Mechanic),

Colin Pullenger,

James Albrey,

Neil Hopcraft,

Tim Scott (trainee)

Shore crew

Richard Wiseman (SLARS driver)

Frank Corby (Head Launcher),

Chris Bowling,

Mark Penny,

Richard Brady.