Seven pairs of shoes were stolen in Hastings burglary

Police are looking to identify this man in connection with a burglary in Hastings on Thursday, 12 January.

A report was received of a break-in at a property in Warrior Gardens at around 2.50 am, in which seven pairs of shoes were stolen and a number of hand tools.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, wearing a grey beanie hat, dark coloured jacket and dark-coloured trousers. He also appeared to be wearing black gloves.

Anybody who recognises the man or has any information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1340 of 14/01.