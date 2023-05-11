Saturday, May 13, 2023
Saturday, May 13, 2023

Shoreham Football Club Suffers Costly Damage as Youths Rampage Training Ground

Shoreham Football Club Suffers Costly Damage as Youths Rampage Training Ground

Shoreham Football Club Suffers Costly Damage As Youths Rampage Training Ground

Police are appealing for witnesses following a series of significant damages inflicted upon Shoreham Football Club. Reports indicate that a group of youths unlawfully gained access to the club’s training ground on Middle Road, causing extensive harm to the goal posts. The incidents occurred on April 24 and May 5, both between 4:00 pm and 4:15 pm.

The wanton destruction carried out by the youths has had a profound impact on the local footballing community. Initial estimates suggest that the club will bear a financial burden exceeding £3,200 to repair the damaged goal posts.

Police Constable Will Dorman expressed concern over the incidents, emphasizing their adverse effects on the club and the wider community. Constable Dorman stated, “These incidents are having a huge impact on the local footballing community and are estimated to cost the club in excess of £3,200 to repair the damaged posts.”

Police are urging individuals who witnessed the incidents or possess any information that could aid in identifying the youths responsible to come forward. Witnesses can provide their accounts via the online reporting platform or by c

