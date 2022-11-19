Shoreham NCI alerts Coastguard to persons in the water after a scull capsized

This morning the NCI at Shoreham (National Coastwatch Institution) observed a capsized 2 person scull with persons in the water drifting out of the harbour with the tide.

With none of the other rowing boats able to effectively assist, the call was quickly made to the coastguard alerting them of the ongoing incident.

Photo NCI Shoreham

The Coastguard then made the decision to page Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station and HM Coastguard Shoreham to assist.

By the time the lifeboat reached the rowing boat, they were clear out of the harbour. The 2 persons in the water were then taken by the inshore lifeboat back to the RNLI station to warm up. The up-turned boat was towed back to Kingston beach by a coxed four from the rowing club.