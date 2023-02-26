Shoreham Rnli Lifeboats Launched Three Times In Nine Hours

Shoreham RNLI lifeboats were launched three times in nine hours on Saturday afternoon and early on Sunday with the inshore lifeboat being called first to a man entering the water fully clothed by the West Pier Brighton. The crew conducted a search but the man was found ashore and in the care of ambulance medics.

The all weather lifeboat was then launched an hour and 30 minutes later to a report of a broken down 34ft yacht from Brighton. The vessel had actually made its way to Shoreham Harbour and a nearby fishing boat then towed it through the harbour locks so the lifeboat stood by until it had entered the locks and then berthed.

Just after midnight on Sunday the crew were out of bed to launch the inshore lifeboat to a report of a man entering the water 100m east of Worthing Pier. The lifeboat was stood down on route as the casualty came out of the water and was in the care of Sussex Police and Ambulance.