Short Breaks and Steak Bakes: Greggs landing soon at Gatwick Airport

London Gatwick Airport is set to welcome its first Greggs store this summer, with the leading food-on-the-go retailer landing at South Terminal arrivals.

Opening this summer, it will be the first Greggs store at a London airport, providing passengers, staff and commuters with a range of products including the chain’s famous Sausage Roll, Vegan Sausage Roll and Steak Bake.

Customers will also be able to purchase a variety of breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, sweet treats and Fairtrade coffee.

Pam McCarthy, Director of Retail, Gatwick Airport said: “Greggs will be a fantastic addition to the South Terminal at Gatwick, providing arriving passengers with a great taste of Britain, or a warm ‘welcome home’.

“Situated immediately opposite the arrivals gates, the store will also be ideally located for those using the newly refurbished Gatwick Airport train station to grab a coffee or quick breakfast on their way to work, and for those awaiting the return of loved ones from a trip abroad.”

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director, Greggs said: “We’re excited to be opening a shop at Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal, bringing local jobs to the area as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Greggs will be the first new food and beverage outlet to open at Gatwick Airport in 2023.