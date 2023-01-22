Updated: Fire service called to a roof fire at a school in St. Leonards-On-Sea 

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 12:26 to smoke and flames seen in a roof on Ebdens Hill, Westfield. Firefighters from Bohemia Road The Ridge, Bexhill, Battle and Herstmoncuex are in attendance. An Incident Command Centre was set up at the scene.

ESFRS said “Four breathing apparatus wearers are using one hose reel jet and 1:7 foam to extinguish the fire. There are no reports of casualties, he cause of the incident is unknown and an investigation will take place. “

As of 5pm East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service scaled the incident down to one pump.