Southern Water investing £20m to improve how wastewater is treated in Pagham, West Sussex

Millions of pounds of work to enhance how wastewater is treated before being released to the environment is being invested in the Pagham area.

Southern Water and their delivery partners GTb will be installing new treatment equipment, tanks and pumps to improve the way wastewater is treated at the works. This work is part of Southern Water’s commitment to improve the quality of water released into Pagham harbour.

Construction work is expected to start in early 2023 and take around two years to complete. The project will help ensure the site can treat additional flows from new housing development within Pagham.

Southern Water Project Manager, Ben Gogan, said: “We know how important it is to improve water quality and protect the precious environment across the areas we serve. This exciting project will make a real difference doing that, and it will also help us with the challenge of heavier rainfall and storms due to climate change. The work also includes accommodating project growth until 2035. These works are a great example of our ongoing £2bn investment to improve our performance and our assets.”

Michael O’Rouke-Jones, Project Manager GTb said: “We are pleased to be working collaboratively with Southern Water on this project. This is a major programme of work. Making these improvements at Pagham treatment works means that we don’t need to make changes at Sidlesham treatment works – both works discharge to Pagham harbour. Ultimately this means there are huge savings to be made as Southern Water don’t need to undertake similar projects at both sites, but still achieves the total nitrogen discharge levels.”

Residents in Pagham can find out further information about the plans on 14 December by attending a drop-in between 2pm and 6pm at Pagham Village Hall, Pagham Road, PO21 4NJ.