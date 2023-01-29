Sunday, January 29, 2023
Sunday, January 29, 2023

Statement From Ashdown Forest After A Person Was Hit By Falling Tree
Statement from Ashdown Forest after a person was hit by falling tree

Ashdown Forest Trust released the following statement “We are currently investigating an incident in which a member of the public was struck by a falling tree. Our ranger team had been undertaking their regular programme of work to manage older, damaged or decaying trees on the Forest.

Following the incident that happened on the 25th of January, the Health & Safety Executive was informed and further tree management work by our in-house team suspended.

We send our thoughts and best wishes to the two people and their family who were impacted by this incident.”

