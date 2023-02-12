Stolen Oxfordshire jewelry believed to be for sale in Sussex

Have you seen this jade necklace?

It is one of a number of items stolen from the house of an elderly victim in Oxfordshire on January 10.

As well as the necklace pictured, other pieces of precious jewellery were taken including a platinum ruby and diamond ring worth more than £6,000; a gold necklace with a blue stone pendant; and gold and pearl earrings.

Thames Valley Police believe the jewellery is being sold in the Brighton or Worthing areas and are urging people to keep an eye out for any similar items in local pawnbrokers, jewellers, antique shops or auction houses.

If anyone has seen the necklace or jewellery matching any of the descriptions above please contact 101 and quote Thames Valley Police crime reference 43230017525 with the details.